Astana International Exchange Reports Significant Results in 2023

ASTANA – This year, the Astana International Exchange (AIX) demonstrated positive results in listings, trading volume, and capital raised despite challenges posed by high market interest rates and geopolitical uncertainties, the AIX’s press service reported on Jan. 12.

As of Dec. 31, 94 different issuers listed 150 securities on the AIX. Debt capital raised since inception reached $4.2 billion, with equity capital standing at $365 million.

AIX CEO Assel Mukazhanova commended the results, citing the listing of a substantial array of debt instruments, attracting over $2 billion.

“Our objective remains clear and steadfast – to facilitate sustainable, long-term growth in the capital market and emerge as a pillar of support during challenging times for both local and foreign companies, aiding them in achieving their business objectives,” she said.

Total trading turnover more than tripled from $173 million in 2022 to $582 million in 2023. Equity trading nearly doubled to $130 million.

The AIX has 37 trading members, including brokers from Kazakhstan, China, and European countries. The AIX Central Securities Depository hosts over 1.5 million investor accounts.

Polymetal International emerged as the most traded equity, capturing 31.1% of the trading share, followed closely by KazMunayGas national oil and gas company’s common shares at 30.7%.

Kazatomprom national atomic company’s common shares and global depository receipts accounted for 18.2% of total trading for the year.

Non-residents contributed 31% to equity trading in 2023, affirming the AIX’s international status.

The AIX Qazaq Index, representing securities of ten companies in Kazakhstan, surged by 28.37%, from 948.36 to 1,217.38 points.