Almaty Showcases Kazakh Female Filmmaking Projects on Social Topics

ASTANA – Almaty will host a special screening of five short films shot by Kazakh female directors in the bULt art space on Jan. 14. The movies narrate stories on implications of long-established moral foundations of society.

The cultural event will be organized by the Qyzqaras community. Aimed at promoting women’s talents in the domestic film industry, it hosts monthly screenings of Kazakh movies created by female filmmakers.

“Once upon a time in Korgalzhino”

An 11-year-old boy named Aslan escapes from the children’s camp to dive into the legend about the Shaitankol Lake (Devil’s Lake), which is famous for fulfilling any desires in return for valuables. Aslan wishes to return to his mother.

The audience will go through various obstacles with the child, viewing the picture through their own prism of family relations.

The film about parent-child relationship is a pre-graduate project of its director Arai Karimova.

“Gulmira”

Ainamkoz Emzharova’s film “Gulmira” narrates the story about domestic violence in Kazakhstan.

The main character Gulmira lives with, at first glance, a decent man, Kairat. However, the external attributes conceal both verbal abuse and physical assault. Having been married to an abuser for years, she decides to take life into her own hands, but faces social mores of local mentality.

Emzharova’s work covers not only the details of abusive relationships, but the condemnation of society.

“Something is Wrong”

The film focuses on the everyday life of a middle-aged man who spends time alone in a household routine while his wife and daughter are at work and studying. Only in the evenings does the hero have the opportunity to see his family. However, even at these moments, family members can’t build a closer relationship.

Polina Halenko’s cinematography discloses the consequences of emotional traumas on the example of a seemingly ordinary family.

“Sixty-Four Points Why Did Everything Go Wrong”

Dilnaz Abramova’s documentary also raises the problem of violence.

The film is about the hard luck of a young girl Ainur. As a victim of sexual violence, she had to overcome the trauma.

During the movie, she talks about the recovery process and her experiences through 64 notes describing her path. With her mother’s help, Ainur manages to radiate warmth and comfort even in such a difficult situation.

“Anelya”

The film shot by Almagul Serikbayeva shares insights with the audience about life in a foster family.

While studying at the university, Serikbayeva accidentally met a girl named Anelya, the film’s future heroine. Anelya was born in Kazakhstan and spent several years in an orphanage until she was adopted by a family from the United States.

Now she is trying to find her identity.

By the end of the screening, the audience will have an opportunity to share opinions and discuss the topics raised in the movies.