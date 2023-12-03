United Through Game: Fostering National Unity in Kazakhstan Through Football

Editor’s note: The Astana Times has introduced a new section on the website that features articles by our readers. As a platform that values diverse perspectives and meaningful conversations, we believe that this new section will serve as a space for our readers to share their thoughts and insights on various topics that matter to them and the AT audience.

In the sprawling steppes of Kazakhstan, where the wind whispers tales of nomadic heritage and modern aspirations, I once witnessed a scene that remains vivid in my memory. In a small village, children of various ethnic backgrounds were playing football, their laughter echoing against the backdrop of vast skies and distant mountains. In this simple, but powerful moment, football showed how it can unite people despite cultural and linguistic diversity.

Every citizen of Kazakhstan celebrated and was unified by the recent successes of our national football team, which unexpectedly won several crucial international matches. Beyond being just a sports triumph, these victories were a symbol of national pride in a country seeking its national identity among multiculturalism. This is where football culture can be fostered in a manner that will promote national unity and identity for the Kazakh nation.

Football, often termed the beautiful game, is more than just a sport. It is a language understood universally, a common ground where differences fade into insignificance. In Kazakhstan, with its rich tapestry of ethnicities and traditions, football has the potential to be a powerful tool for social cohesion. The development of local football academies is pivotal in this endeavor. These academies are not just about training the next generation of athletes; they are about building communities, fostering teamwork, and instilling a sense of discipline and respect among our youth.

During my travels across the country, I observed the passion for football in our youth. In cities and villages alike, makeshift football pitches are a common sight, buzzing with the energy of aspiring players. However, structured support is starkly missing—professional coaching, proper facilities, and a pathway to nurture this raw talent. This is where the government and private sector must step in, investing in the establishment of local football academies.

The purpose of academies is two-fold. They offer professional services in the field, guiding young and gifted participants to realize their talents. On the field, football players are the focus of the attention of millions of fans, who enjoy watching their games. Off the field, they become centers of community engagement, where children learn about teamwork, respect, and the value of hard work. These academies may be essential in breaking the social barriers by bringing together children from diverse backgrounds thereby creating a common identity and purpose.

The triumph of our national football team proves that when the commitment and backing are there, one can achieve success. It is also a reminder of the unutilized potentiality in our teenagers. Investing in local football academies will not only breed potential sporting heroes but also establish a basis for a more united society. The academies can then be centers for cultural exchange, where the children learn about different aspects of football as well as about each other’s cultures and beliefs.

Furthermore, football promotion in Kazakhstan may have wider consequences. It promotes tourism because sporting events attract athletes and spectators from all over the globe. It stimulates local economies by creating jobs and encouraging the entrepreneurial spirit. Primarily, it may make the youth feel like they belong and serve a purpose, diverting them from negative vices and engaging them in constructive pursuits.

While we celebrate the feats achieved by our football heroes, let us also be mindful of the immense function football can perform in our society. Establishing local football academies is not just a sports project but a path toward a brighter future for Kazakhstan. This is a milestone toward the formation of an indivisible nation with united dreams and desires. This is the time to start a movement where every kid who loves football gets the chance to fulfill his dream and be part of the fabric that binds our nation. We have the ball at our feet, and it’s high time we played it well — for the good of our youth, society, and the state.

Football, in its essence, is a celebration of diversity, teamwork, and shared goals. As Kazakhstan continues to navigate its path on the global stage, embracing football as a unifier can be a strategic step in reinforcing our national identity. This initiative requires commitment not only from the government and sports organizations but also from every citizen. It’s about creating an environment where every kick of the ball resonates with our aspirations and mirrors our unity.

We must recognize that the roots of a strong national football culture lie in the hearts of our communities – in the dusty fields where barefoot children chase a makeshift ball, in the bustling city parks where teenagers strategize their next move, and in the excited chatter of fans discussing a local match.

These scenes, though seemingly ordinary, are the bedrock upon which we can build a thriving football culture. The way forward involves comprehensive strategies: from developing state-of-the-art facilities to ensuring accessible football programs for all, regardless of their socio-economic background. It’s about creating a pathway for talent to flourish, providing opportunities for international exposure, and fostering a spirit of sportsmanship and fair play.

The author is Danabek Kaukhanov, the Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Public Policy.