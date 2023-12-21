UN Experts Assess Readiness of Kazakh Troops for Peacekeeping Activities

ASTANA – The United Nations (UN) experts conducted a comprehensive inspection of the material and technical base and the level of training of Kazakh military personnel planning to participate in peacekeeping operations, reported the Defense Ministry on Dec. 19.

During one week, inspectors led by Cédric Pascal, planning officer for the troop formation service of the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations, checked the equipment of the peacekeepers, the availability of equipment, weapons, ammunition, clothing, engineering, medical equipment, and NBC (nuclear, biological, chemical) protective equipment.

The UN mission paid close attention to the methodology and system of peacekeeping training and the level of English language proficiency.

“During online interviews, experts from different UN structures assessed the knowledge of military personnel on gender equality and international humanitarian law,” said Colonel Bauyrzhan Nigmetullin, head of Kazakhstan Peace Operations Center (KAZCENT) of the Defense Ministry.

UN experts noted the high level of training of peacekeepers and the efficient work of the KAZCENT. The UN commission will present final data on assessing the readiness of the Kazakh peacekeepers in January 2024.

Over 150 Kazakh military personnel from the country’s various regions completed training at the KAZCENT to demonstrate their skills and knowledge to the United Nations (UN) experts.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry emphasized the country’s interest in obtaining additional quotas for peacekeepers and expanding its participation in the UN peacekeeping operations.