Turkmenistan’s Anev Named Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2024

ASTANA – Turkmenistan’s Anev city has been selected as the next Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2024, following the Shusha city in Azerbaijan on Dec. 11, reported Kazinform news agency.

The idea to establish the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World was introduced in 2010 at the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) summit in Istanbul. According to the resolution, every year, a city from the Turkic World countries is declared a “cultural capital.”

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Kerimli attended the ceremony, highlighting the numerous events hosted in Shusha that showcased the rich cultural heritage of both Azerbaijan and the broader Turkish world.

“The historical and cultural structures of Shusha are also being restored, bringing cultural life back to Shusha,” said Kerimli, as cited in Turanews agency.

Turkmenistan Minister of Culture Atageldi Shamuradov expressed optimism about the ample opportunities for cultural collaboration among Turkic states and commended the activities undertaken by TURKSOY.

The ceremony participants watched a video presentation about Anev, followed by a concert program with the participation of masters of arts and young talents from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Kazakhstan’s Astana and Turkistan were nominated as the cultural capitals of the Turkic world in 2012 and 2017, respectively.