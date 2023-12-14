Spanish Company to Build Ammonia and Urea Complex in Aktau

ASTANA – Spanish Técnicas Reunidas company specializing in the design and implementation of industrial projects is to build an ammonia and urea complex in Aktau, announced the Prime Minister’s office on Dec 14.

“We welcome the cooperation of Técnicas Reunidas with KazAzot and KazMunaiGas in the development of project documentation for a new ammonia and urea complex in Aktau, as well as polyethylene production in the Atyrau region,” said Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov during the meeting with the Chairman of Técnicas Reunidas Juan Lladó.

The construction of the ammonia and urea complex, said Smailov, will establish the production of a new commodity for Kazakhstan – urea- a unique nitrogen-containing fertilizer suitable for any soil.

Técnicas Reunidas was already involved in engineering works in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industry from 2002 to 2004. The company opened its office in Astana in 2020.

“We started working on these two critical projects a few months ago. I can assure you that we will look for the best solutions and ensure efficient construction in partnership with local companies. We will do everything possible to achieve success,” said Lladó.

With a 42% increase in trade transactions between the two countries last year, Spain is one of Kazakhstan’s leading economic and trade partners in the European Union.

Since 2005, Spanish companies have invested about $300 million in Kazakhstan. Well-known Spanish brands such as Pronovias, Maxam, and Inditex are widely represented in Kazakhstan.

During the 13th session of the Kazakhstan-European Union (EU) dialogue platform on Dec. 13, Prime Minister Smailov highlighted that the increasing presence of European companies in Kazakhstan reflects the nation’s attractiveness as an investment hub. With accumulated investments surpassing $175 billion, the EU stands as Kazakhstan’s largest trading and investment ally. In the first half of this year alone, EU nations invested $5.2 billion into the Kazakh economy.