SCO Member States Promote Regional Cooperation Priorities Under Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship

ASTANA – Kazakhstan chaired a meeting of the Council of National Coordinators of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states on Nov. 28 – Dec. 1 in Beijing, focusing on advancing priorities for regional cooperation, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Participants reviewed Kazakhstan’s proposals to fortify and develop the SCO with practical measures. The primary focus was preparing for upcoming meetings of the key SCO bodies in Kazakhstan, such as the Council of Heads of State, the Council of Foreign Ministers, and the Security Council Secretaries.

The parties agreed upon draft documents slated for signing at the SCO Summit in Astana in 2024, which included the SCO initiative On World Unity for a Just Peace and Harmony, announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The discussions also encompassed additional measures and proposals to enhance SCO activities in the current phase.

Murat Mukushev, Kazakhstan’s National Coordinator for the SCO and Ambassador-at-large of the Foreign Ministry, highlighted the significance of the ongoing efforts and the constructive approach of member states in reaching objective and mutually acceptable decisions to improve the SCO in the interests of effective practical multilateral interaction.

The national coordinators also discussed the organization’s current activities, including the SCO plan for the main activities in 2024. The meeting took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere, showcasing the effectiveness of joint work and a shared commitment to implementing the priorities and plans of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the SCO.