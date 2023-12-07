President Tokayev Visits Heriot-Watt University Branch in Aktobe 

ASTANA – As part of a working trip to the Aktobe Region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the branch of the Heriot-Watt University in the Kazakh city of Aktobe on Dec. 6, reported the Akorda press service.

Over 300 young men and women from nine regions in Kazakhstan are now students of the U.K.-based university’s branch at the Zhubanov Aktobe Regional University. Nearly 35% are graduates of rural schools, and 42% come from socially vulnerable groups.

As part of the overview of educational and research activities, President Tokayev was informed about the opportunities for exchange programs. Students can continue their studies in Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, and Scotland, the countries with the Heriot-Watt University branches.

The branch provides three English-language bachelor’s degree programs in electric power engineering, petroleum engineering, energy management, and computer engineering.

The graduates will be awarded double diplomas from Heriot–Watt University and Zhubanov Aktobe Regional University.

The agreement on the branch opening was signed at the United Kingdom-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission meeting in London in February this year.

The initiative followed Tokayev’s instructions to introduce international best practices into domestic universities.