President Tokayev Holds Strategic Talks with Business Leaders on Kazakhstan’s Economic Growth

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev convened a meeting on Dec. 20 with representatives of Kazakhstan’s business community to discuss topical issues of the high-quality and sustainable development of the national economy, reported the Akorda press service.

Participants shared their views on macroeconomic policy issues, including the formulation of a new Tax Code and affordable lending to the real sector of the economy.

Focusing on forming a new economic model, announced by Tokayev during his state-of-the-naton address this September, the meeting participants covered issues of systemic digitalization, active development of the transport and logistics industry, unlocking the full potential of the agro-industrial complex, and industrialization of the economy, including through the development of the domestic automobile industry.

President Tokayev assured that all proposals made during the meeting would be reviewed, and specific measures would be taken in response to the discussed issues.