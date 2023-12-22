Pre-Festive Weekend Awaits Astana

ASTANA – The final weekend preceding the extended Christmas and New Year holidays in the Kazakh capital offers a diverse range of events tailored to various interests, creating an opportune time for both residents and visitors to engage with cultural and recreational offerings.

New Season. New Music concert by Ratovich and Live Band on Dec. 23

Renowned musician Temirlan Beisenbay, more known as Ratovich, will perform a repertoire featuring predominantly New Year’s compositions and original works by the pianist. The concert, combining magical piano sounds and a folk symphony orchestra, promises an unforgettable experience.

Address: Qazaqstan Central Concert Hall; 10/1, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz

Christmas in the Baroque style, vocal and instrumental music evening on Dec.24

On the eve of Christmas and New Year, the concert promises classical music masterpieces, including Christmas melodies and works by renowned Western European composers.

The program will feature soloists, the Anima di Barocco string ensemble, and the chamber composition of the Choral Chapel of the Kazakh National University of Arts.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Un Amore Cosi Grande concert on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

The Four Italian Tenors, featuring Ugo Tarquini, Giovanni Maria Palmia, Gianni Leccese, and Alessandro Fantoni, presents an enchanting New Year’s Eve concert with famous opera arias and Neapolitan songs. Accompanied by a Symphony Orchestra, the quartet combines Italian wit and charm with romanticism, lyricism, dramatic flair, and style.

Venue: Concert Hall of the Philharmonic Hall of the city of Astana, 32, Kenesary Street. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz

Qysqy Jugiru annual race on Dec. 24

The Qysqy Jugiru race, taking place in Astana Triathlon Park, invites participants to a 10-kilometer run. Open to men and women aged 18 to 60 and older, the race aims to promote mass sports and a healthy lifestyle in the capital.

Starter packages can be collected at 2b, Momyshuly Avenue, Office No. 1, and registration is available online.

The Best New Year’s Show Circus performance on Dec. 23-24

The Best New Year’s Show of the Country by Murat Muturganov will enchant audiences with performances by professional actors, circus acts, ballet dancers, and a light show. Interactive elements and audience engagement will make it a magical experience.

Address: President’s Center; 1A, Bokeykhan Street. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz

The Embrace of Time exhibition of Afghan Kazakhs’ carpets on Dec.27 at 4 p.m

The National Museum will host the opening ceremony of the Embrace of Time exhibition, organized by the Otandastar Foundation and the ELSANA-AMANAT Public Foundation. The exhibition aims to showcase hand-woven Kazakh carpets in Afghanistan, fostering relations between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan supporting Kazakh carpet weavers, and promoting Kazakh carpet and carpet weaving. Around 60 carpets are featured at the event.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Get more information here.