Over 19,400 Ethnic Kazakhs Return Home This Year

ASTANA – As of Dec. 1, 19,476 ethnic Kazakhs returned to their historical homeland and received Kandas status, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population’s press service reported on Dec. 19.

Overall, 1,126,500 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to the country since 1991. This year, 51.9% of the Kandas people arrived in Kazakhstan from Uzbekistan, 19.6% from China, 10.8% from Mongolia, 8.5% from Turkmenistan, 7.2% from Russia and 2% from other countries.

The number of ethnic migrants of working age stands at 60.5% in 2023, with 15.3% having higher education, 33.6% having secondary specialized education, 42.8% having general secondary education, and 8.3% having no education. Minors account for 30.9%, and pensioners 8.6%.

Kandas people settling in the Akmola, Abai, Kostanai, Pavlodar, East, and North Kazakhstan Regions receive state support measures in the form of a relocation subsidy, a one-time amount of 241,500 tenge ($526,50) for the head and each family member.

They are also provided with monthly payments from 51,700 ($112,71) to 103,500 tenge ($225,64) for renting housing and paying for utilities for one year.

Some 1,630 Kandas people have received various support measures and one-time subsidies since the beginning of the year, with 614 people employed permanently and 513 people getting subsidized housing costs.