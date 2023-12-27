Number of Domestic Tourists in Kazakhstan Surpasses 5.5 Million This Year

ASTANA – The number of domestic tourists in Kazakhstan grew 12% to over 5.5 million in the first nine months of 2023, Silk Way TV Channel reported on Dec. 26.

Meanwhile, the inflow of foreign travelers increased by one-third to 835,000 people.

Kazakh Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev reported on the ministry’s efforts to reinstate flights to 80 destinations and revive visa-free regimes for 74 countries, with plans underway to expand this list to include 100 states.

A prime focus is enhancing the visa and migration framework, with ongoing initiatives to broaden international air traffic and elevate the nation’s tourism brand.

The government is exploring extending the funding period for tourist projects, proposing preferential lending options spanning seven to ten years.

Additionally, the list of priority territories has been expanded to include the top 20, with the identification of key growth points in each region.