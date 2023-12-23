News Digest: Foreign Media on Large Gas Project in Kazakhstan, Infrastructure at Caspian Ports and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has picked a selection of articles on Kazakhstan published in international media worldwide. This week’s foreign media digest includes articles on Rozhkovskoye gas condensate field, infrastructure at Caspian ports, military cooperation pact between Kazakhstan and Qatar and more.

Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC initiates gas production in Kazakhstan’s Rozhkovskoye field

Hungary Today released an article on Dec. 22 announcing that MOL (Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC), as part of the international joint venture Ural Oil & Gas LLP., has started producing gas from the U-21 well in the Rozhkovskoye field in Kazakhstan.

The successful production launch is the result of close cooperation between Hungarian, Kazakh and Chinese partners. The gas and condensate project at the Rozhkovskoye field is operated by Ural Oil & Gas, a joint venture between Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas (50%), Hungary’s MOL Group (27.5%) and China’s Sinopec (22.5%), the report reads.

The amount of gas and condensate recoverable from the currently targeted reservoir is equivalent to 158.8 million barrels, of which 101.5 million barrels of gas and 57.3 million barrels of condensate.

Kazakhstan: China explores developing infrastructure at Caspian ports

A Chinese company, Shipbuilding Industry Corp., is exploring the possibility of building container facilities at the Kazakh port cities of Aktau and Kuryk, reported Eurasianet on Dec. 18 citing Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport.

The ministry’s statement added that China Railways Group Ltd. has “expressed interest in projects to modernize existing [routes] and build new railway lines.”

Qatar, Kazakhstan sign military cooperation pact

Zawya published an article on Dec. 14 reporting on the military cooperation agreement signed between Qatar and Kazakhstan, as Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah held meeting with Kazakh Minister of Defense Ruslan Zhaksylykov.

“The two sides discussed topics of mutual interest, in addition to discussing cooperation and ties between the two countries, and ways to enhance and develop them,” the article reads.

Digital tenge pilot was a success: Kazakhstan central bank

One month in, the digital tenge pilot project has been a success and is being used in payments and cross-border transfers, reported Coingeek on Dec. 19 referring to the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan launched the digital tenge on Nov. 15, becoming one of the global trailblazers of the CBDC (central bank digital currency) movement. The rollout was spearheaded by the National Payment Corporation (NPC), a subsidiary of the central bank with a focus on digital payments.

Kazakhstan’s results in PISA 2022 reviewed at OECD Eurasian week

Kazakhstan’s positive experience in the implementation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Program for International Student Assessment was noted at the round table titled Lessons from PISA 2022 for Eurasia, EU Reporter published an article on Dec. 18.

It was noted that Kazakhstan’s progress in PISA was influenced by the introduction of relevant educational initiatives implemented with the support of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Consolidating the status of teacher, introduction of updated curricula, wider use of digital solutions in the educational process, were named as the factors for the improvement of the nation’s positions in the latest PISA research.

France, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Spain, Ukraine won their elite round groups to reach the finals

Official site of UEFA published an article on Dec. 20 reporting that Kazakhstan is among five countries that won their FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying elite round groups to reach the finals.

Kazakhstan booked their place from Group A on Thursday with a 2-0 win against the Netherlands and then prevailed by the same score in Romania. The Netherlands’ 3-0 defeat of Azerbaijan confirmed them in the play-offs, the article reads.