Navigating Green Path: Financing Green Transition in Central Asia

Central Asia is a region with plenty of natural resources and big potential for development. However, the region faces serious ecological problems, which threaten the health of the people living in the region, as well as its ecosystem and economy.

The need for green transition in Central Asia

Central Asia includes the countries of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, which face numerous ecological problems, such as climate change, air pollution, water scarcity, desertification, and soil degradation. These problems not only threaten the fragile ecosystems of the region, but also pose a significant risk to human health and economic prosperity.

Transitioning to a green economy can provide a significant opportunity to address various issues, while simultaneously promoting sustainable growth and development. A green transition involves shifting to an economy that relies on renewable energy resources, prioritizes energy efficiency, and embraces sustainable development. This transition is essential for addressing ecological problems and achieving sustainable growth and development. By utilizing renewable energy resources, increasing energy efficiency, and implementing sustainable farming methods, Central Asia can not only reduce its environmental footprint but also create new jobs and industries.

However, financing the green transition in Central Asia is a complex task that requires innovative approaches and international cooperation.

Role of government

The governments of Central Asia play a key role in creating a friendly environment for investments in green transition. They can do this by implementing supportive policy, decreasing regulatory barriers, and providing incentives for private sector participation.

Governments can also attract international investments in green transition, collaborating with international organizations, such as the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Role of private sector

The private sector can also play a prominent role in green transition. Businesses can implement sustainable practices by investing in renewable energy resources and developing ecologically clean products and services. This not only contributes to the protection of the environment, but also increases the reputation of the company and opens new market opportunities.

Governments can also stimulate the private sector’s participation in green transition by providing tax benefits or subsidies for the investments in ecologically clean projects. It is also important to develop public-private partnership, which can help share risks and expertise, making green projects more attractive for investors.

International cooperation

The green transition in Central Asia is not only a regional issue but also a global one. The international community has a moral responsibility to support the region’s efforts to build a more sustainable future. This support should include providing financial aid, sharing technological knowledge, and facilitating the transfer of expertise.

International organizations, such as the United Nations Environment Programme and the Green Climate Fund, can play a pivotal role in coordinating these efforts and mobilizing resources. Developed countries can offer both financial and technical assistance, helping Central Asia realize its potential by aiding in the effective implementation of green technologies and practices.

Here are some of my specific proposals for financing the green transition in Central Asia:

– Implement tax policy, which stimulates investments in green projects. For instance, the governments can provide tax benefits and subsidies for investments in renewable energy resources, energy efficiency and sustainable development.

– Develop public-private partnership. This can help share the risks and expertise, making green projects more attractive for investors.

– Attract international investments. The governments can partner with international financial institutions, such as the World Bank, EBRD, and ADB.

– Provide access to technology and knowledge. International organizations, such as the United Nations Environment Program and the Green Climate Fund, can play an important role in the transfer of technology and knowledge to Central Asian countries.

These proposals can help Central Asian countries get the financing required for the transition to more sustainable and prosperous economies.

Green transition in Central Asia is not a simple task, but it also represents an opportunity for transformative change. By applying innovative mechanisms of financing, promoting the participation of the private sector and strengthening international cooperation, Central Asia can сhart the path to a more sustainable and prosperous future. The time to act is now, and Central Asian countries are ready to begin this transformative green journey.

The author is Rauan Khadessov, the Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Public Policy.