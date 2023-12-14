Kazakhstan’s Winter Wonderland: Weekend Extravaganza with Art, Gastronomy, and Music

ASTANA — As Kazakhstan eagerly anticipates the upcoming long weekend to commemorate Independence Day on Dec. 16, the Kazakh capital is hosting various events to bring joy to the young and old during these chilly days. Here’s a glimpse into the curated lineup of events awaiting you in the heart of Kazakhstan’s winter wonderland.

Tauelsizdik Zholynda – On the way to the Independence Exhibition at the State Archive of Astana on Dec. 15

Embark on a historical journey at the State Archive of Astana, and immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Kazakhstan’s past as the archive proudly presents the exhibition “Tauelsizdik Zholynda” (On the way to Independence).

Unveiling a curated collection of archival documents, this event offers a unique glimpse into the path of independence. From pivotal moments to untold stories, witness the “Tauelsizdik Zholynda” narrative come to life. Join a captivating experience celebrating Kazakhstan’s cultural and historical heritage at this extraordinary exhibition.

Address: State Archive of Astana, 12 Nurzhol Boulevard

International Exhibition 1933-2023: The Union of Artists of Kazakhstan Turns 90 on Dec.15

Explore the International Exhibition, commemorating the 90th anniversary of the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan. This exhibition brings together over 220 artists from diverse generations and regions of the country, as well as contributors from the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova and Canada.

They will showcase over 270 artworks, including paintings, graphics, sculptures, tapestries, ceramics, felt works, embroidery, and various creations crafted over the past two years.

The Union of Artists of Kazakhstan unites nearly 1,200 professional artists across various artistic styles, comprising sculptors, painters, graphic artists, monumental and decorative arts creators, masters of folk art, and art historians. The union’s influence extends through its 15 branches across diverse country regions.

Address: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Get more information here.

New Year’s Gastromania gastronomic festival on Dec. 15 – 17

Explore Astana’s Culinary Extravaganza and get ready for the ultimate New Year’s gastronomic celebration at Gastromania.

Indulge in a delightful array of food and beverages while immersing yourself in master classes, capturing moments in themed photo zones, participating in tastings, and receiving gifts and New Year’s souvenirs. Discover handcrafted goods, engage in exciting competitions and sweepstakes, and groove to the beats of a DJ, all while making new connections.

Spanning three days, Gastromania will showcase offerings from over 100 companies, featuring a diverse range of gastronomic delights and unique New Year’s gifts.

Address: EXPO Exhibition Center, 53/1 Mangilik El Avenue. Get more information here.

Tango dell’amore – Tango of Love concert on Dec. 17

Delve into the enchanting world of the TARSI Symphony Orchestra’s chamber ensemble as they present their latest endeavor, Tango dell’amore – Tango of Love, featuring the iconic compositions of Astor Piazzolla.

Immerse yourself in the allure of Tango nuevo, adorned with the grace of classical melodies and embellished with jazz accents. Astor Piazzolla, a musical virtuoso renowned globally, achieved acclaim for his distinctive style. Through his compositions, he conveyed profound emotions—unbridled love, fiery passion, gentle sentiments, liberated thoughts, and the sincerity of the soul.

Address: Zhastar Palace, 34 Republic Avenue.

Tour of the workshops of prominent artists in the capital exploring the delights of art on Dec. 17

Embark on cultural exploration and immerse yourself in the vibrant world of contemporary art in Kazakhstan as you visit local artists’ studios. Encounter a distinctive ethno-exhibition, participate in a traditional national tea ceremony, and delve into Kazakhstan’s rich history of fine arts development.

Witness the fascinating process of creating a painting, where the secrets of creative skill come to life. Explore the art of shopper painting and even try crafting your unique design. This experience is perfect for those eager to delve into Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage and creativity.

Your ticket includes guided accompaniment, transfer, a visit to the ethnographic museum at artist Gulmaral Tatibaeva’s workshop, including a tea party in the national style, a painting master class on creating a shopper with artist Natalia Ligai, a complimentary shopper as a souvenir.

Address: Astana Circus, 5 Kabanbai Batyr Avenue. Get more information here

Dialogue international exhibition on Dec. 16-30

Start your weekend with a cultural exploration at the Dialogue international exhibition.

This event promises to be a melting pot of ideas, showcasing diverse perspectives through various forms of artistic expression. The exhibition will showcase works by Ruslan Junusov, Gargi Khot, Nurzhan Southbekov, Shalkar Kabdesh, Fudezuka Toshihisa, Karhu Joel, Kinoshita Taika, and Polina Krutova.

Address: Has Sanat Art Gallery; 14, Konayev Street. Get more information here.

Maintenant, je te vois (Now, I see you) art exhibition on Dec. 16 – Jan. 7

Invited by the French Embassy, interdisciplinary French artist Adèle Jelansky spent nearly six months in 2023 in a creative and exploratory residency.

She traversed several regions of the country, preparing a series of photo works dedicated to Kazakhstan.

From Almaty and Altai to Mangystau and Turkistan, Shymkent, Karagandy, and finally, Astana – this was the physical journey undertaken by Adèle to present her creative project.

The exhibition comprises 45 original photographs and collages, with 20 entirely new works showcased for the first time at the National Museum of Kazakhstan.

Like a travel journal, the exhibition’s route invites viewers to follow Adèle’s path and share in her observations. This artistic endeavor promises to be a visual journey, inviting attendees to explore the beauty and complexity of Kazakhstan as seen through the eyes of a talented French artist.

Address: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.