Kazakhstan’s Manufacturing Industry in 2023: Breakthrough Projects, Production of New Goods

ASTANA – Summing up the country’s achievements in the outgoing year, the Prime Minister’s press service released an overview of the industry’s results on Dec. 22.

This year, 126 new manufacturing industry projects worth more than 488 billion tenge (US$1 billion) were launched, employing 8,900 people.

Thus, in August, the Kazchrome mining company’s Donskoy Mining and Processing Plant sludge processing plant opened in the Chromtau district.

The Karagandy Region witnessed the technical launch of a large-scale project to produce special coke in November and the opening of a lime production plant with a capacity of 330,000 tons of products per year.

In September, the production of ceramic slabs was expanded from 1.2 to 3.5 million square meters per year in the Zhetisu Region.

The construction of a new Kia plant with a capacity of 70,000 cars per year has begun on the territory of the Kostanai industrial zone. The modernization of the Hyundai Trans Almaty plant has been completed.

This year, Kazakhstan has launched the production of new goods not previously produced in the country, including petrochemical reagents, variable frequency drives, solar panel cartridges, and high stability low power thermostated crystal oscillators.

One of the significant achievements of this year was the return of the Qarmet Karagandy metallurgical plant, previously known as the ArcelorMittal Temirtau mining company, to the ownership of Kazakhstan. A private investor will allocate approximately $1.3 billion at the first stage to modernize and enhance safety at the plant.

Development institutions have provided funds worth over 620 billion tenge ($1.3 billion) to finance manufacturing projects.

A package of amendments has been developed to implement legislative obligations to provide manufacturing enterprises with accessible raw materials. This will allow for an increase in the volume of domestic metal processing by 2029.