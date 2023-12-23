Kazakhstan’s Foreign Trade Turnover Grows to $114.1 Billion

By Dana Omirgazy in Business on 23 December 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover in January-October reached $114.1 billion, 2.6% up compared to last year, according to data released by the Kazakh Bureau of National Statistics on Dec. 15. 

Export volumes reached $64.6 billion, with the largest share occupied by fuel and energy products (54.1%) and metals and products made from them (14.7%).

Main export destinations were Italy (18.7%), China (18.1%), Russia (12.6%), Netherlands (5.7%), South Korea (5.3%) and Türkiye (5%).

Regarding the statistics, Kazakh economist Galymzhan Aitkazin emphasized that 68.8% of Kazakhstan’s exports come from selling raw materials without complex processing.

Imports in the reporting period totaled $49.5 billion. According to the data, passenger cars account for 5.2%, telephones – 3%, bodies and cabins – 2.7%, medicines – 2.2%, parts and accessories for motor vehicles – 2%, and other aircraft account for 1.7%.

Kazakhstan imported products mainly from Russia (26.7%), China (25.5%), Germany (5.2%), the United States (4.4%), South Korea (3.9%) and Türkiye (3.4%).

According to Aitkazin, Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries over the same period reached $23.3 billion, accounting for 20.4% of total trade turnover, and decreased by 2% over the year. 


