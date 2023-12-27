Kazakhstan’s Energy Sector Surges This Year

ASTANA – Reviewing the accomplishments in Kazakhstan’s energy sector over this year, the Prime Minister’s press service issued an overview on Dec. 26, highlighting significant achievements.

Oil and gas production

In January-November, oil and gas condensate production reached 82.2 million tons, an 8% increase compared to the previous year. Gas production rose by 12% to 53.8 billion cubic meters, with commercial gas production increasing by 6% to 26.9 billion cubic meters. Meanwhile, oil exports grew by 10% to 64.3 million tons, and natural gas rose by 8% to 5.3 billion cubic meters.

Domestic oil refineries exceeded their target by producing 11.2 million tons of petroleum products in January-October, with plans to produce 13.4 million tons by year-end.

Gas fields launch

The large Rozhkovskoye field in the West Kazakhstan Region commenced commercial operation, set to produce 14.2 billion cubic meters of raw gas and 7.1 million tons of condensate until 2040.

Kazakhstan commissioned the Aksai South and Eastern Urikhtau fields this year and is planning to launch a few more gas projects soon, including Urikhtau Central in the Aktobe Region, Western Prorva in the Atyrau Region, and Kalamkas in the Mangystau Region.

Gas pipelines launch

The launch of the second line of the Beineu-Zhanaozen gas pipeline, with an investment of about 180 billion tenge ($391.6 million), will ensure a stable gas supply to populated areas and industrial facilities. A gas distribution pipeline, estimated at 8.3 billion tenge ($18 million), was built for the Sarsha area and the Warm Beach resort area in the Mangystau Region.

Completing the Makat-North Caucasus gas pipeline looping worth about 100 billion tenge ($217.5 million) in the Atyrau Region made it possible to meet regional gas demands.

Foreign investors, renewable energy, and the western zone

A strategically important project has been implemented to strengthen the energy network of the western zone, with five 780-kilometer-long 220-kilovolt power transmission lines built. As a result, the reliability of the western zone network has been doubled.

Renewable energy initiatives also witnessed progress, with the approval of a 5-year auction schedule and the operation of 16 facilities with a total capacity of 495.6 megawatts and an investment cost of nearly $450 million.

Agreements with foreign investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Total Energies, and China Power International Holding for large-scale projects aim to build three wind power plants totaling three gigawatts, further contributing to the country’s sustainable energy goals.

The first-ever contract for the supply of natural uranium was concluded with an energy company from the UAE, as well as a long-term contract for the supply of natural uranium with an energy company from China.