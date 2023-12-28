Kazakhstan’s Airlines Transport Record 13 Million Passengers in 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s airlines set a new record in 2023, transporting 12 million passengers, reported the Transport Ministry’s press service on Dec. 28.

The airlines increased their aircraft fleet from 89 to 99 units and the seat capacity from 12,000 to 15,000.

“Three new passenger terminals are being built at the expense of private investors in Almaty, Kyzylorda, and Shymkent, which will be completed in March, May, and June next year, respectively. Some 23 tourist routes have been subsidized to cover all regions with affordable air travel,” the report reads.

According to the ministry, Kazakhstan’s airports will serve more than 25 million passengers by the end of the year, which is 22% more than in 2022.

Kazakhstan’s air carriers operate flights to 110 destinations in 28 countries. This year, 23 international air routes have been resumed or opened in 13 countries.

In the railway industry, 133 new locomotives and 275 gondola cars have been purchased this year, the construction of second tracks on the Dostyk-Moiynty section is underway, and a terminal is under construction in Xi’an.

In 2023, nearly 2.75 million tons of cargo were transported via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), which is 64% more than in 2022.

To develop the TITR, projects have been launched to construct a Kazakh logistics center in the dry port of Xi’an in China, a multimodal terminal in the port of Poti in Georgia, and a trade and logistics hub in the Almaty Region.

Kazakhstan, the world’s largest landlocked country, possesses significant untapped potential in transport and logistics. Its strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, abundant natural resources, and proactive infrastructure development plans make it a promising hub for regional and international trade.