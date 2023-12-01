Kazakhstan Unveils $245 Million Ferroalloy Plant in Pavlodar Region

ASTANA — Plans to construct a state-of-the-art plant to produce ferroalloys in Ekibastuz, Pavlodar Region, with a production capacity of 80,000 tons of ferrosilicon annually, were announced during a Dec. 1 state commission on economic modernization meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, the Prime Minister’s press service reported.

The plant will contribute significantly to Kazakhstan’s economic output and generate over 520 permanent jobs.

This decision is poised to elevate Kazakhstan’s exports of ferroalloy products to prominent international markets, including Japan, South Korea, the United States, Türkiye, and European countries. The total investment earmarked for the project is projected to exceed 113 billion tenge ($245 million), with an anticipated completion date set for 2025.

The commission also discussed pressing issues of the ongoing development of oil fields, including enhancing production efficiency, job creation, and ensuring that service companies receive adequate work volumes to sustain their operations.

The state commission members also discussed the Comprehensive Privatization Plan for 2021-2025. This involved a detailed examination of the criteria guiding the inclusion and exclusion of assets for sale and proposals for transferring several assets into a competitive environment. Notably, plans were outlined for the competitive transition of Qazaq Air in the year 2024.