Kazakhstan to Introduce CRIRSCO Standards for New Deposits in 2024

ASTANA – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on the implementation of the Committee for Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards (CRIRSCO) in the field of subsoil use, reported the Prime Minister’s office on Nov. 30.

Kazakhstan’s code for the Public Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (KAZRC) has become a member of CRIRSCO committee in 2016, and international standards should come into force in Kazakhstan from 2024. This will supposedly attract foreign investment in exploration and give a significant impetus to the industry.

CRIRSCO is an international committee that unites the codes of public reporting on solid mineral reserves in countries such as Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Russia, Türkiye, the United States, as well as some countries in Africa, Europe (23 countries), South America and Southeast Asia.

Following the meeting, Smailov instructed to ensure the transition to CRIRSCO (KAZRC) standards for new deposits in due time and keep the activities of the State Commission for Mineral Reserves for the developed deposits.

He also instructed to provide for liability, up to criminal one, for those drawing up reports on KAZRC standards, and minimum requirements for such reports. This approach will allow taking into account the interests of the state and private business when developing solid minerals deposits.