Kazakhstan Set to Increase Exports to Pakistan by $21.5 Million

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports to Pakistan on 40 processed goods worth $21.5 million, Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev said at a Dec. 21 meeting with Secretary for Pakistan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs Kazim Niaz, reported the Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry.

Shakkaliyev highlighted Kazakhstan’s opportunities for exporting processed products with high added value. These are products of the petrochemical, metallurgical, food, chemical, engineering, pharmaceutical, and automotive industries.

The minister emphasized that the Pakistani ports Gwadar, Karachi, Qasim are of great interest to Kazakhstan both from the position of promoting exports to the markets of Pakistan and South Asia, and from the position of enhancing transit potential for accessing markets to the Persian Gulf markets and East Africa.

Shakkaliyev noted the possibility of mutual supplies via land routes through the territories of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, and sea ports through the North-South corridor, the territory of Iran or through China. Another potential route is the Karakoram Highway through the territories of the Kyrgyz Republic, China and further to Pakistan.

In turn, Niaz underscored Pakistan’s readiness to export seafood, construction materials, sports equipment, textiles, and agricultural products to Kazakhstan. He invited Kazakh businesses to evaluate the investment opportunities of Pakistan, emphasizing the country’s interest in foreign investment.

The ministers also discussed progress on a draft roadmap for trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, with plans to sign it in the coming year.

Trade turnover between the countries totaled $38.7 million in January-October. Kazakhstan’s exports to Pakistan primarily included dried legumes, oats, onions, garlic, flax seeds, buckwheat, millet and other grains. Pakistan’s main imports involved citrus fruits, potatoes, medicines, clothing and other goods.