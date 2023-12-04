Kazakhstan Sees Nuclear Power as Promising Area for Technological Breakthrough

ASTANA – The nuclear power development is a promising direction for a technological breakthrough in the Kazakh economy, said Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev at a Dec. 1 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Event: Net Zero Needs Nuclear Power at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, reported the ministry’s press service.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi delivered the IAEA Statement on Nuclear Power, which was supported by dozens of countries. According to the statement, studies confirm that the goal of global net zero carbon emissions can only be reached by 2050 with swift, sustained and significant investment in nuclear energy.

“The world needs nuclear power to fight climate change and action should be taken to expand the use of this clean energy source and help build ‘a low carbon bridge’ to the future,” he said.

The statement highlights the benefits of nuclear energy, including the fact that nuclear power plants do not produce harmful greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to energy security and grid stability. The event highlighted the critical role of nuclear power as part of the energy balance.

Kazakhstan also joined the Global Methane Pledge on Dec. 2 on the sidelines of COP28. The United States and Kazakhstan stated their mutual readiness to accelerate the development and implementation of policies and projects to reduce methane emissions, particularly from the fossil energy sector.

“The United States intends to work with partners to mobilize investments to support achieving full methane mitigation potential in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector, which will require at least $1.4 billion in total spending through 2030 per International Energy Agency estimates, and catalyze investment in additional methane emissions reduction opportunities across sectors,” the statement reads.

During his state-of-the-nation address on Sept. 1, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to hold a national referendum on nuclear power plant construction.