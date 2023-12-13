Kazakhstan, Romania to Enhance Multifaceted Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu paid first official visit to Bucharest and held talks with Romanian top officials on Dec. 12, reported the ministry’s press service.

At the meeting with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu, the sides confirmed Astana and Bucharest’s commitment to an open and trusting dialogue.

Nurtleu and Odobescu focused on expanding trade, economic, and investment ties and developing cooperation in agriculture, healthcare, education, and digitalization.

Addressing the development of cultural and humanitarian exchange, the parties agreed on implementing joint projects in education, science, and culture.

During the talks, Nurtleu and Odobescu agreed to develop the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or the Middle Corridor). Nurtleu highlighted the importance of integrating the logistics infrastructures of both countries, including the seaports of Aktau and Constanța, which connect Europe and Asia.

During the talks with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, both sides considered ways to deepen economic cooperation, increase bilateral trade volume, and diversify it.

“Over the past three decades, Kazakhstan and Romania have achieved a high level of political dialogue and effective economic cooperation. A solid legislative framework and effective bilateral mechanisms for promoting a comprehensive agenda have been created,” Nurtleu said.

Ciolacu confirmed the intention to deepen multifaceted bilateral cooperation, prioritizing energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, and digitalization.

At the meeting with Senate President Nicolae Ciucă, the parties commended the interparliamentary and political dialogue and discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation. The sides agreed to strengthen ties between the two countries’ parliaments through the work of friendship groups and the exchange of visits between parliament members.

Romania is Kazakhstan’s leading trade and investment partner in the Central and Eastern Europe region, ranking fifth among the European Union (EU) countries and 12th in the world.

The volume of bilateral trade in 2022 reached $2.7 billion. In January-October this year, the figure hit $2.3 billion.

KazMunayGas International is Kazakhstan’s largest foreign asset in Romania. Today, the Kazakh company retains its reputation as one of the key investors in this country and contributes to ensuring Europe’s energy security.

KazMunayGaz’s direct investments in Romanian assets exceeded $4 billion. Over the past decade, Romania has invested $1.57 billion in the Kazakh economy. Some 37 companies with Romanian capital operate in Kazakhstan.