Kazakhstan Ranks 34th Among 64 Countries in World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan ranked 34th out of 64 nations in the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2023 released on Nov. 30.

The IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking, produced by the IMD World Competitiveness Center, measures the capacity and readiness of 64 economies to adopt and explore digital technologies as a key driver for economic transformation in business, government, and broader society. The ranking’s methodology revolves around three primary indicators: knowledge, technology, and future readiness.

“We hope this year’s IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking helps shed light on the key factors that, at a national level, could help countries to combine prosperity and economic development with digital transformation and the development of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions,” said Director of IMD World Competitiveness Center, Professor Arturo Bris.

The United States, the Netherlands, Singapore, Denmark, and Switzerland lead the ranking, as Venezuela closes the list of digital nations.