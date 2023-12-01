Kazakhstan Participates in 30th Meeting of OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu took part in the 30th meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Council of Foreign Ministers on Nov. 30 in Skopje, North Macedonia, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press office.

Nurtleu underscored the significance of preserving the OSCE as the sole comprehensive security organization in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian space, serving as a unique platform for broad political dialogue. He expressed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening the OSCE and providing assistance in overcoming challenges.

The minister reiterated the importance of adhering to the principles of the Astana Declaration, adopted at the OSCE Summit in 2010. He presented Kazakhstan’s position and perspective on issues across all three OSCE dimensions, emphasizing the need for inclusive dialogue and coordinated actions to prevent conflict situations.

In the military-political dimension, Nurtleu stressed how important it is to ensure stability in Central Asia, particularly considering the situation in Afghanistan. He called on participating states to support all efforts to prevent a humanitarian crisis in this country, spotlighting Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish the United Nations (UN) Regional Sustainable Development Goals Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

Focusing on the economic and environmental dimension, Kazakhstan prioritized the development of connectivity and transcontinental transport corridors connecting Asia and Europe. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was identified as a key corridor for fostering mutual trade and investment cooperation between East and West.

Addressing the challenges posed by climate change in Central Asia, Nurtleu invited delegates to participate in the UN Regional Climate Summit scheduled for 2026 in Kazakhstan.

Regarding the human dimension, the minister spoke about significant political changes in Kazakhstan initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, leading to a new stage of the country’s development based on justice, inclusiveness, and pragmatism, and to strengthening regional stability and security.

On the sidelines of the Ministerial Council, Nurtleu held a number of bilateral meetings, discussing priority issues of bilateral relations and multilateral agenda, including the expansion of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation with Armenia, Austria, Albania, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, Sweden and other countries, as well as with the OSCE and the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.