Kazakhstan Launches Migration Data Website to Simplify Procedures 

ASTANA – The migration.enbek.kz migration data website has been launched in Kazakhstan, reported the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection on Dec. 21.

The website, which contains information about arriving foreign citizens, aims to improve the quality of government services for migrants.

A unified platform will allow for synchronizing various stages of migration processes, managing data more effectively, and reducing the time and costs of processing it.

The website provides a wide range of government services in migration, including accepting applications for the kandas (ethnic Kazakh) status, issuing regional quotas for accepting migrants and kandas, and issuing Ata Zholy (Ancestors’ Path). This card provides a 10-year residence permit for ethnic Kazakhs, obtaining a certificate of an asylum seeker and others.

Earlier, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov instructed the simplification of entry for foreigners, including entrepreneurs and potential investors.