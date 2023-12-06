Kazakhstan Introduces Women-Led Police Stations to Combat Gender-Based Violence

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is set to introduce women’s police stations throughout the country soon, said Mazhilis Chair Yerlan Koshanov at a Dec. 4 International Conference of the Women’s Dialogue of Central Asian Countries, reported Kazinform.

According to Koshanov, the number of inspectors for the protection of women from violence has doubled in the country over the past two years. Some 280 female investigators are included in the investigative teams across the country.

“For the first time, Kazakhstan has launched a women’s police station in pilot mode. Now, affected women can freely come to such a site with their misfortune and ask for protection. Soon, such stations will be introduced throughout the country,” said Koshanov.

He emphasized the need to deal not only with the consequences but also to prevent the very possibility of violence.

“We need properly structured ideological work. The distorted idea of complete male dominance in the family must become a thing of the past. It is necessary to instill the right values in the minds of the younger generation from school, form a legal culture among the population, show intolerance to any manifestations of domestic vandalism, and strictly follow the rules of law and order,” he said.