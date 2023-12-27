Kazakhstan Enhances Peacekeeping Presence in 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan extended the scope of its peacekeeping missions in 2023, as was instructed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant-General Sultan Kamaletdinov at a Dec. 26 briefing in the Central Communications Service, reported the ministry’s press office.

The ministry organized six international exercises within Kazakhstan, while Kazakh military personnel participated in 24 exercises and competitions hosted by other countries.

“The rotations of the Kazakh contingent are ongoing in the United Nations (UN) mission in Lebanon, with staff officers also deployed to Western Sahara, the Central African Republic, and the Congo,” Kamaletdinov noted.

He revealed plans to send the national contingent to the UN Disengagement Observer Force mission in the Golan Heights next year.

Since its establishment, the Kazakh peacekeeping unit has seen a total of 607 military personnel, including seven women, serve in various missions. Presently, 19 military personnel from the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan are involved in peacekeeping operations.

Kamaletdinov acknowledged the ministry’s participation in disaster response and recovery efforts, particularly in the Abai and Zhambyl Regions. He cited cases where military efforts rescued 30 pieces of equipment from snow entrapment and saved over 200 people in the Zhambyl Region.

During a July firefighting operation in the Abai Region, army aviation dropped more than 400 tons of water, with over 500 military personnel, including eight helicopters, engaged in the firefighting efforts.

To enhance the appeal of compulsory military service, the government has allocated 3,000 free university placements for soldiers transitioning to the reserve.

Efforts have been made to negotiate “credit holidays” with second-tier banks for soldiers. Over 5,000 conscripts have received deferred payments totaling 1.8 million tenge ($4 million), with additional educational benefits for those who have served.

Military athletes participated in 143 sporting events at various levels in 2023, securing 171 gold, 82 silver, and 87 bronze medals. At the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, 36 army athletes are set to represent Kazakhstan.