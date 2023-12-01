Kazakhstan, Central Asia Supports UNGA Resolution on Israel’s Withdrawal from Syrian Golan Heights

ASTANA – The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a resolution A/78/L.10 calling on Israel to withdraw from the Golan Heights in Syria. According to the organization’s broadcasting, 91 countries, including Kazakhstan, supported the document.

The voting was held during the 78th UNGA session. All Central Asian countries, including Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the Kyrgyz Republic traditionally voted in favor of the resolution.

It was also supported by Brazil, China, India, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Eight countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, and Canada, voted against it. The remaining 62 states abstained.

A very concise (eight-paragraph) UNGA resolution “declares that Israel has failed so far to comply with Security Council resolution 497 (1981).”

It demands that Israel withdraws from all the occupied Syrian Golan to the line as of 4 June 1967, in the implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions.

The Golan Heights, which belonged to Syria since 1944, were occupied by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967. In 1981, the Israeli Parliament unilaterally declared sovereignty over the Golan Heights. The UN Security Council Resolution 497 of 17 December 1981 declared the annexation null and void.