Kazakhstan, Arizona Army National Guard Mark 30th Anniversary of Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Arizona Army National Guard celebrated the 30th anniversary of political and military cooperation, reported Kazinform.

Kazakh Ambassador to the United States Yerzhan Ashikbayev and artists of the Kazakhconcert state musical organization named after Roza Baglanova visited Phoenix, Arizona, on Nov. 30 – Dec. 3.

The visit program included several official and cultural events, such as a parade and review of guards, public exhibitions, and a Turan ensemble concert.

Adjutant General of Arizona and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, Major General Kerry Muehlenbeck, welcomed the strengthening of cooperation with Kazakhstan, emphasizing that the Arizona-Kazakhstan partnership is one of the original 13 partnerships of the Department of Defense.

Ashikbayev, in turn, expressed gratitude for three decades of successful partnership, which contributed to strengthening interaction between Kazakhstan and the Arizona Army National Guard and developing cultural ties.

During the visit, Ashikbayev announced the opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Arizona, which will contribute to expanding political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties with the state.