Kazakh, US Business Leaders Agree to Launch Climate Smart Beef Pilot Program at COP28

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Kazbeef producer of marbled beef, rTek provider of sustainable technology solutions, and EcoBalance Global, a United States (US) based leader in carbon storage projects, agreed to launch the first-ever pilot ranch in Kazakhstan that will deliver the world’s first climate-smart beef, using carbon insets, backed by third-party validation and blockchain technology at the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, reported the EcoBalance Global’s press service on Dec. 4.

“The project will not only enable blockchain transacted environmentally sustainable cattle outside the United States but will also show the world that the livestock and farming industry can be part of the net-zero solution,” the statement reads.

The 10-year pilot project is expected to demonstrate the world’s first carbon-inset beef supply chain. It is scalable to use EcoBalance’s Framework as a global standard for sustainable and climate-smart beef supply.

“We are delighted to launch the pilot project with the signing of the memorandum of understanding with our partners at KazBeef and rTek at COP28. This program will enable Kazakh farmers to have the world’s first working carbon storage project on their land that can be scaled, and the means to create and market low-carbon beef products. One-third of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are generated from food systems, and it is hoped that the EcoBalance Framework can offer a comprehensive solution for the reduction of carbon emissions in the agricultural sector and establishing a template that can be scaled globally, ” EcoBalance Global CEO Tellan Steffan said.

Established in 2011, KazBeef, a subsidiary of Yerkin Tatishev’s Kusto Group, has consistently showcased its dedication to environmentally conscious farming practices while maintaining a high-quality operation which includes more than 15,000 head of cattle and produces more than 6,000 tons of beef per annum.

In its partnership with EcoBalance Global, KazBeef has found a partner equally focused on developing pioneering farming methods, driven by a mission to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint and provide new revenue for local farmers.

EcoBalance Global’s pilot ranch in North Dakota has created over 18,000 registered soil carbon credits while simultaneously producing and tracking 900 heads of climate-smart cattle.

“COP28 offers a unique opportunity to discuss the ongoing transition in global food production and farming, and I am proud that KazBeef will play an integral role in creating a more sustainable future for us all,” said Chairman of Kusto Group Yerkin Tatishev.