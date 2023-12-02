Kazakh Stunt Performers Shine in Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon,” Showcasing Versatility and Realism on Screen (Video)

ASTANA – Kazakh stunt performers featured in the “Napoleon” movie directed by British filmmaker Ridley Scott, announced Nomad Stunts, an International Action Company, on its Facebook page on Nov. 24. The film premiered globally on Nov. 22, with screenings commenced in Kazakhstan on Nov. 23.

Zhaidarbek Kunguzhinov, the Founder and Director of Nomad Stunts, shared that their involvement in the project came through a recommendation from stunt coordinator Nick Powell, with whom they collaborated in India.

“In this movie, all the stunts were choreographed by Powell’s sister, Nikki. After the shooting, she thanked the team for their work and mentioned that if she had known in advance how professional they were, she would have invited more stunt performers from Kazakhstan,” he stated.

The Powell family stands as a dynasty of Hollywood stunt performers and coordinators.

“Nikki Powell is an exceptional professional. She always set clear tasks and praised us after the stunts,” said Murat Yelkenov, one of the stuntmen.

Due to her recommendations, Yelkenov also had the chance to explore acting, receiving assignments from the acclaimed director.

The biographical film portrays the early years of the most famous emperor in French history, Napoleon Bonaparte, with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role.

Kazakh stuntmen took on diverse roles, including Austrians, French characters, and even Cossacks.

“We were practically never idle. All the scenes were so realistic that sometimes it felt like I was in a real war: everything in smoke, gunfire all around,” said Temirkhan Tursungaliyev, another stuntman.

Video credit: Nomad Stunts’ Facebook page.