Kazakh Professor Included in World’s Top 2% Scientists Ranking Twice

ASTANA – Kazakh Professor of the Eurasian National University (ENU) and theoretical physicist Ratbay Myrzakulov has been listed in the top 2% of the world’s most cited scientists for the second year in a row, reported the university’s press service on Dec. 5.

Stanford University publishes a yearly list of the top 2% most widely cited scientists in different disciplines. This ranking, considered the most prestigious worldwide, is based on the bibliometric information in the Scopus database and includes more than 100,000 researchers from 22 scientific fields and 174 subfields.

Myrzakulov is represented in both rankings of Stanford University in terms of publication activity and citation in the Scopus database.

“The importance of this achievement for me is that the global community recognizes our science. I am happy to realize that our university, our country, has reached such a level. I can say that such a result can be achieved through hard work,” said Myrzakulov.

Academician Myrzakulov is the author of over 400 scientific papers and 300 articles published in foreign journals with a high impact factor. At present, Professor Myrzakulov’s Hirsch index on Scopus is 48.

In 2022, Myrzakulov was awarded the international prize Scopus in Physics and Astronomy for outstanding achievements in the field of research. He also heads the General rating of Kazakhstan’s teaching staff for the tenth year.