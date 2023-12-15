Kazakh President Visits Astana Industrial Park Enterprises

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited major enterprises of the capital’s Industrial Park No.1 on Dec. 15, reported the Akorda press service.

Astana’s Deputy Akim (Mayor), Yevgeniy Glotov, informed that the volume of the capital’s gross regional product (GRP) for the first half of the year reached 4.7 trillion tenge ($10.3 billion), marking a 4.1% increase. Small and medium-sized businesses make the biggest contribution to the GRP structure, whose share exceeds 73%, while the share of investments in GRP is 11.5%.

The Industrial Park has been particularly successful in attracting investments, implementing approximately 100 projects worth 322 billion tenge ($708.5 million). It ranks first in the country in terms of production volume, which has reached 6.7 trillion tenge ($14.7 billion) since 2018.

The President emphasized that large production facilities are crucial for the city’s development.

“The population of Astana is growing. In the coming years, it may reach 1.5-2 million people. Therefore, we must provide jobs for its residents and youth,” said Tokayev.

During his tour of the facility, Tokayev learned about the achievements of the leading enterprises.

The Tau-Ken Altyn refinery, engaged in the processing and refining raw materials containing precious metals, is one of the most effective enterprises managed by the Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund. In its ten years of operation, the enterprise has produced and supplied more than 200 tons of refined gold to the National Bank and provided tolling services for 80.5 tons of precious metal.

Stadler Kazakhstan, a world leader in the production of railway transport, was established this year following an investment agreement with the Swiss Stadler Rail AG. The enterprise plans to launch the production of passenger cars in Kazakhstan. The plant’s products will primarily be used to update domestic rolling stock, intended to produce more than 500 passenger cars for the country.

Representatives of the Industrial Park enterprises emphasized that their products are in demand domestically and abroad.

For example, industrial sectors widely use anti-corrosion and fire-retardant paint and varnish coatings produced at the VMP plant. More than 90% of products are exported to Russia, while deliveries are also made to the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan.

On his visit to Industrial Park No. 1, Tokayev familiarized himself with the activities of the Unified Consolidation Center. The company, founded in 2018, produces rubber and plastic products. Annually, it manufactures 72 million units of control and indicator seals and self-adhesive labels, in addition to 24 million units of ear tags used in livestock farming.

The Metal Former enterprise, a producer of roofing and facing materials, serves the domestic market and replaces up to 15% of imported aluminum profiles and 40% of imported roofing coverings and fiber cement panels.

Tokayev noted the importance of supporting such enterprises and emphasized the need to switch from imported building materials to domestic products.

The YDA Industrial Park integrated a production complex comprising five enterprises, which produce medical and office furniture, medical equipment, modular and metal structures, windows, stained glass, and substitute imports.

Hüseyin Arslan, Chairman of Türkiye’s YDA Group and the project investor, stated that the integrated production site, launched in 2021-2022, was financed through 30% own investments and 70% borrowed funds. The project, worth 22 billion tenge ($48.4 million), provides 300 jobs.

MODEX Astana, a subsidiary of the BI Group holding, has been operating since 2020 and currently employs 360 people. The project cost is 16 billion tenge ($35.2 million). Since its establishment, the company has constructed facilities totaling over 200,000 square meters using its unique technology.