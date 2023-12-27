Kazakh Population Assesses Work of State Agencies

ASTANA – The Strategy Social and Political Research Center conducted a survey of 2,400 respondents across the country in December, assessing the population’s approval of the activities of state bodies, reported the center’s press service on Dec. 19.

“Based on the survey results, 76.4% of respondents approve the work of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, 14.1% do not approve, as every tenth found it difficult to answer,” the report reads.

Some 51% of respondents positively assessed the activities of the Parliament, and 47% welcomed the work of the government. Nearly 35% disapproved of the work of the members of the Parliament, and 37% gave a negative assessment of the activities of the government.