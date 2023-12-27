Kazakh Population Assesses Work of State Agencies

By Dana Omirgazy in Society on 27 December 2023

ASTANA – The Strategy Social and Political Research Center conducted a survey of 2,400 respondents across the country in December, assessing the population’s approval of the activities of state bodies, reported the center’s press service on Dec. 19. 

Photo credit: Civil Service World.

“Based on the survey results, 76.4% of respondents approve the work of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, 14.1% do not approve, as every tenth found it difficult to answer,” the report reads.

Some 51% of respondents positively assessed the activities of the Parliament, and 47% welcomed the work of the government. Nearly 35% disapproved of the work of the members of the Parliament, and 37% gave a negative assessment of the activities of the government.


