Kazakh Chess Player Achieves Draw Against World Chess Champion

ASTANA – Yernur Amangeldy, a 15-year-old Kazakh chess player, secured a draw against vice world chess champion Ian Nepomniachtchi in a second-round match of the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, held in Samarkand from Dec. 26 to 30, reported Sports.kz.

Playing with the black pieces, Amangeldy, with a rating of 2012, demonstrated skill and resilience in concluding the rapid match against Nepomniachtchi, who holds a 2778 rating with a draw.

In April, Russia’s Nepomniachtchi faced a defeat against Chinese player Ding Liren in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Chess Championship in Astana.

The ongoing championship in Uzbekistan features a substantial prize fund of $1 million.