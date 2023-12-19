Kazakh Artists Shine in UNESCO Concert Celebrating 30th Anniversary of TURKSOY

ASTANA – Kazakh artists performed at a gala concert We Are Together hosted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters on Dec. 15 in Paris, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the International Turkic Culture Organization (TURKSOY), reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The large-scale concert in the main hall of UNESCO captivated the audience with a remarkable harmony of musical pieces and traditions of Turkic peoples, showcasing the unity and mutual support among the participating artists.

The program featured folklore songs and dances, including the “Kara Zhorga” traditional Kazakh folk dance, masterpieces by distinguished composers of Turkic peoples such as “Balbyrauyn” by Kurmangazy Sagyrbaiuly and “Bulbul” by Latif Hamidi.

Kazakhstan was represented by Zarina Altynbayeva, a soloist from the Abai State Theatre of Opera and Ballet, Sazgen Sazy folklore and ethnographic ensemble, and Qazyna dance group.

With musicians from seven countries, these Kazakh artists presented the Parisian audience and their compatriots in the City of Light with a splendid evening of art and friendship, earning a resounding ovation.

TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev highlighted the organization’s three-decade commitment to serving as a “spiritual golden bridge” between peoples with common roots and closely connected languages and cultures.

UNESCO Assistant Director-General Anthony Ohemeng-Boamah expressed gratitude for the initiative to host the event, acknowledging TURKSOY’s role in promoting the significant contribution of Turkic-speaking nations to global culture and progress.

The event was organized with the assistance of the Permanent Delegations to UNESCO from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.