French Magazine L’Essentiel des Relations Internationales Releases Special Issue About Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and French President Emmanuel Macron appeared on the cover of the French magazine L’Essentiel des Relations Internationales’ special issue about Kazakhstan on Dec. 7.

“Astana is banking on multiple avenues: modernization of the business environment, strategic investments in basic infrastructure, opening to foreign markets. … All these advances are driven by a strong political will driven by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. A message to which the European Union is not insensitive, the largest economy in Central Asia is actually attracting foreign investors. With the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, which entered into force in 2020, the EU is today Astana’s largest trading partner. French President Emmanuel Macron made his first official visit to Kazakhstan in November, aiming to strengthen the bilateral partnership. In this issue, we detail the challenges for the two countries, between energy resources, multimodal infrastructures, green economy, digital technologies,” writes L’Essentiel des Relations Internationales Editorial Director Laurent Taieb.

The magazine’s issue also includes an article by State Counselor of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin, where he reflects on some results of the nation’s development over the past year.

According to Karin, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is steadily pursuing a course aimed at the modernization of Kazakhstan. This year, which has brought more reforms, was no exception.

“The logic of presidential reforms in politics and economics is in their synchronicity. Each reform and new initiative complement each other and are systemic. All directions of the presidential course – politics, economics and ideology – form a single program for the modernization of the country. An important feature of the reform process is public support,” he wrote.

Referring to French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Kazakhstan in November, chief expert at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) Adil Kaukenov said that visit indicated a high level of relations with Kazakhstan amid current “storms raging in world geopolitics.”

According to him, a special issue of the French magazine devoted to Kazakhstan is an undoubted contribution to the development of Kazakh-French relations and a “positive news” for the country.

“This publication specializes in international politics, which is sold throughout France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Monaco, and in French-speaking Africa. More than 300 million people around the world speak French as a native or official language. (…) The magazine contains analytics on the results of the meeting between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron, general information about Kazakhstan and a number of interviews with top management of Kazakh ministries and state companies,” Kaukenov wrote in his Facebook post.

The L’Essentiel des Relations Internationales geopolitics magazine has been published by Prestige Communication company since 2000. Today, the magazine is one of few geopolitics magazines published on a recurring basis in France, and enjoying visibility in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Monaco and other francophone countries.

The magazine has a circulation of 50,000 copies and is distributed through Presstalis (a French company that distributes the main reviews and magazines in France and abroad). Thus, L’Essentiel des Relations Internationales is available at newsstands and in bookshops in France and a number of francophone countries.

The magazine is sent to leading international organizations – International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, African Union and African Development Bank – as well as, in France, the Palais de l’Elysée, the main ministries and all foreign embassies accredited in France.