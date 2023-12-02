Fair in Almaty Emerges as Central Asia’s Hub for Contemporary Art Development

ASTANA – ALA ART FAIR, a contemporary art fair, will take place on Dec. 3-10 in Almaty, bringing together 11 galleries from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Uzbekistan on a single platform, reported the fair’s press service.

The fair aims to establish itself as a recognized platform for fostering the development of the modern regional art market and as an appealing destination in Almaty. The event anticipates visits from local art experts, collectors, and international professionals, including art critics, journalists, gallery owners, and representatives from other fairs.

Olya Veselova, one of the curators of the fair’s first edition, highlighted the original and unique nature of Kazakhstan and Central Asia’s art scene, showcasing numerous talented authors.

“In parallel with the disclosure and presentation of their art, art professionals face the task of forming a contemporary art market. This endeavor will allow artists to become independent creative units with potential future development. The fair catalyzes shaping this landscape, bringing together art professionals to collaboratively establish guidelines for supporting the burgeoning contemporary art market in Central Asia,” she said.

The fair will also organize a special program, including a professional conference on the art market of Central Asia with panel discussions, lectures, and masterclasses from the region’s leading art experts on Dec. 4.