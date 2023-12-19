Exhibition Featuring Kazakh Traditions, Customs Opens in Vienna

ASTANA – The Austrian National Library in Vienna opened an exhibition of the Almaty History Museum on Dec. 13 to mark the Independence Day of Kazakhstan, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition, dubbed Nomads of Kazakhstan. Traditions and Customs, was attended by representatives of the government, culture, art, education, tourism, media, business, and the diplomatic corps.

Residents of Vienna and tourists visiting the city from all over the world have the opportunity to get acquainted with Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage. The public can see numerous exhibits from the Almaty City Museum Association funds, including musical instruments, household items and clothing, among other items. Beautifully decorated Kazakh yurt was particularly popular with visitors.

In his welcoming speech, Kazakh Ambassador to Austria Mukhtar Tileuberdi drew attention to the significance of the exhibition’s title.

“Kazakhstan is the inheritor of the great nomadic civilization. Our country has been a crossroads of many societies, cultures and religions for thousands of years. Kazakhstan is truly proud of its ancient history and diverse cultural heritage,” he said.

In addition to the historical relics, the Alatau Folk Ensemble performed works by Kazakh composers on national instruments such as the dombra, kobyz and sazsyrnai.