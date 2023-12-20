Diplomatic Business Club Reviews Kazakhstan’s Investment Opportunities

ASTANA – The Diplomatic Business Club (DBC) members gathered on Dec. 14 in the Kazakh capital to explore investment opportunities in Kazakhstan and discuss the upcoming fifth World Nomad Games, reported the DBC’s press service.

Maulen Ashimbayev, сhairman of the Senate, an upper house of the Kazakh Parliament, noted the comprehensive reform initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to renew the country.

He emphasized the importance of shaping a new economic model for Kazakhstan’s development and praised the DBC’s role in fostering cooperation with other countries in various fields.

DBC Co-Chairman Islambek Salzhanov highlighted the club’s eight years of existence as a full-fledged informal platform for enhancing interaction between the foreign diplomatic corps and Kazakhstan’s business community.

He underscored the positive impact of reforms in demonopolizing the economy, strengthening the fight against corruption, establishing the rule of law and fair justice, and creating a favorable environment for foreign investors.

Raimbek Batalov, chairman of the Presidium of the Atameken National Chamber of Commerce, stressed the DBC’s pivotal role in connecting foreign investors with reliable partners in Kazakhstan.

Kanat Kopbayev, chairman of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) Kazakhstan, underlined the active cooperation between YPO members and the DBC, emphasizing the club’s key role in building long-term business relations between countries.

DBC Executive Director Sayazhan Tuyakova outlined the upcoming activities in 2024, including business tours for diplomatic mission heads to the regions of Kazakhstan, business breakfasts, meetings with state authorities, and lectures and workshops on investment climate and blockchain technologies.

As the President of the Kazakhstan Association of National Sports, Islambek Salzhanov invited all DBC members to attend the upcoming fifth World Nomad Games in September next year.

Founded on July 2, 2015, at the initiative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry and Atameken, the DBC organizes business forums, conferences, and study tours of the diplomatic corps to Kazakhstan’s regions to present their investment opportunities.

The club also hosts meetings with the leadership of Kazakhstan’s industry ministries and agencies and informal events, including sports, charity, and family events.