Dimash Kudaibergen Narrates Film About Chinese Mythical Emperor in Kazakh Language

ASTANA – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen narrated the first multimedia product of the second season of the Chinese Mythology in Paintings project, “The Legend of Shen Nong” in the Kazakh language.

The project was produced by CGTN and was published by the China Media Group on Dec. 7.

“Famous Kazakh musician Dimash Kudaibergen was invited to participate in the second season of the Chinese Mythology in Paintings project and complete his cross-over debut in animation voice acting. Listen to Dimash’s heavenly voice narrate the grand ancient legends, retracing the vibrant ancient scenes,” the video description says.

Shen Nong (translated as “divine farmer” or “divine husbandman”) was a mythological Chinese ruler known as the first Yan Emperor who had become a deity in Chinese folk religion. In Chinese mythology, Shen Nong taught humans to grow wheat, sew clothes, and make medicine from herbs.