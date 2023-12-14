Constitutional Court Chair Presents Kazakhstan’s Global Peace Vision at UN High-Level Roundtable

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Chairperson of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova presented Kazakhstan’s vision for strengthening international peace and security in the Leaders’ Segment at the United Nations (UN) High-Level Roundtable on The Future of Human Rights, Peace and Security in Geneva, Switzerland on Dec. 13, reported the Constitutional Court’s press service.

As the sole representative from Central Asia at the UN Leaders Segment, she outlined three critical factors for ensuring peaceful and sustainable development that included the protection of the rights and fundamental freedoms of each individual, the rule of law for political stability, economic and social progress and the commitment of each participant in international relations to the goals and principles of the UN Charter.

Azimova also shared Kazakhstan’s experience in promoting peace and tolerance through political reforms meant to improve the well-being of every citizen.

The two-day conference is a high-level event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

On the first day, Azimova presented the work done by Kazakhstan to implement international obligations in human rights protection. She said Kazakhstan has always been committed to upholding the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Kazakhstan has focused on expanding the mechanisms of the legal protection of children, consistent implementation of the Listening State concept, investment in the promotion of digitalization for more effective implementation of human rights, strengthening the proactive role of civil society, as well as integration of the human rights indicators of the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights into national plans.