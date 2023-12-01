Caspian Pipeline Consortium Resumes Oil Shipment After Temporary Weather-Related Suspension

ASTANA – The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) resumed oil shipments to tankers at the marine terminal on Nov. 30, after a temporary suspension a few days before due to storm warnings and adverse weather conditions, reported the CPC’s press service.

Inspection revealed damage to one floating hose of the outer sheath of the third single point mooring (SPM-3) caused by abnormal storm conditions. The SPM-3 was taken out of operation to prevent potential emergencies related to oil spills.

“There are no oil spills and no conditions posing a threat to the population, flora, and fauna of the Black Sea,” reads the statement.

The cessation of oil transshipment occurs regularly due to weather conditions during the autumn-winter and spring periods. At the moment, oil loading at the marine terminal continues as usual through the SPM-1 and SPM-2.

Replacement of damaged sections of the floating hose on the SPM-3 will be carried out using available spare parts, considering favorable weather conditions.

Due to the CPC’s temporary suspension, on Nov. 29, Karachaganak Petroleum Operating experienced a 34% decrease in daily oil production from 36,000 to 23,800 tons, Tengizchevroil recorded a 67% reduction from 83,400 to 27,200 tons, and North Caspian Operating Company witnessed a 65% decline from 54,000 to 18,600 tons.

The CPC pipeline system is one of the largest energy sector investment projects with foreign capital participation in the Commonwealth of Independent States. With 1,511 kilometers from Tengiz to Novorossiysk, the pipeline transports over two-thirds of Kazakhstan’s total oil exports.