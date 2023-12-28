Astana’s Joyous New Year Celebration Unwrapped

ASTANA — As we bid farewell to the year, the Kazakh capital is gearing up for an unforgettable New Year celebration filled with exciting events and activities for the public.

“Nutcracker” ballet on Dec. 30

Vasily Vainonen’s rendition of “The Nutcracker,” inspired by Ernst Theodor Amadeus Hoffmann’s German fairy tale, has become a global symbol of holiday joy. Celebrated for its enchanting ambiance, the ballet features beautiful staging, romantic characters, vibrant costumes and virtuoso choreography. In a unique production of Astana Ballet, choreographed by Vainonen and directed by Altynai Asylmuratova, theater artists and students from the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography join to create a captivating and collaborative dance celebration.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Winter sports season grand opening in the capital park on Dec. 30

Join the festive launch of the winter sports season in the capital park. The highlight of this event is the ski roller races on the skiing trail, offering participants of all ages the chance to showcase their skills in 500-meter and five-kilometer races.

In addition to the ski races, the sports festival includes competitions in kettlebell lifting, arm wrestling, belt wrestling and tug-of-war. Participant registration begins at 8 a.m. on Dec. 30, with the ski race starting at 10 a.m. For spectators and participants, a lottery with valuable prizes is planned. Outstanding athletes in each age category will be honored with diplomas, medals and valuable gifts.

Yakutia’s Brilliant Circus Land of the Mammoth on Dec. 30, Jan. 2

Experience the debut of The Land of The Mammoth at The Capital Circus – an ethno-show like no other. From the rhythmic beats of shamanic drums, delve into the ancient tale of the Sakha people, adorned with breathtaking performances by acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, and more. Witness the world’s first appearance of a colossal mammoth and calf.

Crafted by a team of international professionals, the show features 200 exclusive costumes, a luxurious barrier track, vibrant decorations, and over 60 diverse circus artists. With dazzling light effects and original music, Land of the Mammoth promises a joyous and celebratory experience, transporting you to a magical world in the heart of the circus.

Address: Capital Circus; 5, Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Grand New Year Concert by Kazakh concert on Dec. 30

As the most beloved, magical and eagerly awaited holiday approaches, the Kazakh concert named after Roza Baglanova invites the public to a spectacular New Year concert. The stars of Kazakhconcert will immerse the audience in a true musical fairy tale.

In this New Year concert, Saz&Soul and the Gulder ensemble will feature performances by renowned artists, including Kurmash Makhan, Daryn Alibek Almadiyev, and Rukhia Baydukenova. The renowned singers will present a festive program, featuring well-known New Year songs that have endeared themselves to millions of listeners.

Address: Central Concert Hall Kazakhstan; 10/1, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

New Year’s Night festive concert on Dec. 31

The Astana city square, the Kazakh Eli monument area and the EXPO site will transform into a magical stage for the New Year’s festive concerts on New Year’s night from 9 p.m to 2 a.m. Featuring stars of the Kazakh music scene such as Qanay, Ali Okapov, Ayree, Marzhan Arapbayeva, Diana Ismail, Auka, Alisher Karimov, the Kilimanjaro group and many more, the event promises to bring unforgettable moments of joy and festive delight to residents and guests of the city.

Entry is free.

New Year’s Eve mass run in Astana: Run into 2024 on Dec. 31

Get ready for an exhilarating New Year’s Eve mass run in Astana. Participants are gearing up to conquer a 2024-meter distance. The competition kicks off at the Botanical Garden (near Turkistan Street and the intersection with Orynbor Street) and concludes at the main Christmas tree area at EXPO. The event starts at 9 p.m., with the distribution of starter packs beginning at 8.30 p.m.

Before the run, join a warm-up session with a fitness trainer and enjoy various programs. Prizes will be up for grabs in a New Year’s lottery among all participants and every participant will be honored with medals for their involvement. All enthusiasts are invited to join the run, with the main distance set at 2024 meters. Following the run, gather at the main Christmas tree area for a concert, lottery and the award ceremony to wrap up the New Year’s festivities.

“Cinderella” play on Dec. 30-31

In this contemporary interpretation, Cinderella’s timeless tale unfolds in a modern setting, seamlessly blending eras from the Rococo period to the present day. The romantic journey of Cinderella and the Prince takes center stage, intertwined with their pursuit of creative dreams – Ella aspires to be a couturier, while the Prince dreams of becoming a composer and DJ.

Sergei Prokofiev’s enchanting score, performed by the Astana Opera symphony orchestra, harmonizes with the atmospheric acoustic sounds of modern hits by Jimmy Durant, Billy Ray Cyrus and Louis Armstrong. “Cinderella” is a heartwarming and visually captivating ballet suitable for the whole family. It carries the uplifting message that dreams can be realized, transcending life’s circumstances and social origins.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.