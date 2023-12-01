Astana’s Early Winter Events: What’s On This Weekend

ASTANA — As the first days of December unfold, the vibrant Kazakh capital is all set for a weekend brimming with cultural and artistic activities. From thematic art excursions and masquerade festivals to enchanting ballet performances and soul-stirring chamber concerts, Astana is poised to be a hub of diverse experiences. Let’s explore the enticing events awaiting you in Astana this weekend.

“Swan Lake” ballet on Dec 1-2.

Experience the timeless beauty of Tchaikovsky’s ‘Swan Lake’ in a mesmerizing ballet performance. At the heart of the ballet lies a widely embraced narrative from folklore, portraying the enchanting story of a maiden transformed into a bird by the malevolent forces of evil. In Tchaikovsky’s ballet, Prince Siegfried becomes Odette’s savior, yet his betrayal, predestined by fate, unfolds as an inevitable tragic flaw.

Recognized as a quintessential example of classical ballet, ‘Swan Lake’ appeals to both newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts. The grace and precision of the dancers will transport you to a world of romance and tragedy. This classic ballet, performed against the backdrop of Astana’s cultural scene, promises an evening of elegance and artistic brilliance.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Satisfaction Fest: House Masquerade on Dec. 2

Step into a world of mystery and intrigue at the Satisfaction House Masquerade Festival. This event promises a night of enchantment, adorned with a captivating performance by renowned French DJ, David Vendetta. Additionally, special guest DJ Reef from Tashkent, DJ Fara, and DJ Godunov will set the musical ambiance.

Revel in the festive atmosphere as live music sets the tone for an unforgettable masquerade experience. Prepare to dance, socialize, and indulge in the magic of this unique festival.

Address: Wyndham Garden Astana Hotel; 25 Hussein ben Talal Street. Tickets are available here.

The Christmas Charity Bazaar on Dec. 3

Join the 14th Annual Christmas Charity Bazaar, organized by the Ambassadors Spouses Association (ASA). This highly anticipated event has become a tradition for the diplomatic community, uniting city residents and embassies worldwide. Explore the offerings of 45 participating embassies featuring traditional crafts, artwork, clothing, and unique items.

With a chance to win over 250 prizes in the grand lottery, including trips to Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and Europe, along with certificates, jewelry, branded clothing, and gift baskets, this bazaar is not just a shopping experience but a festive celebration for a charitable cause. Get your lottery tickets for 2,000 tenge ($4) each in advance on the association’s Instagram page or the day of the event. Don’t miss the opportunity to shop for a cause and join the holiday spirit!

Venue: Radisson Hotel Astana; 4, Saryarka Ave. Get the ticket here.

Chamber Concert: Brazilian Bossa Nova and Samba on Dec. 3

Indulge your senses in the rhythms of Brazil as a chamber concert brings the soulful melodies of Bossa Nova and Samba to Astana. This event offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the carnival atmosphere of Rio de Janeiro and feel the intimacy of the performance, akin to the popular Tiny Desk format on YouTube.

Video credit: Instagram @polinahanym.

The concert program will feature well-known bossa nova and samba melodies, including Antonio Carlos Jobim’s “The Girl from Ipanema” and “Corcovado.” Additionally, the concert marks the release of Polina Khanym’s mini-album, “Qazaq Bossa Nova,” where classic bossa nova standards are presented in the Kazakh language.

Address: The Walls; 38, Mangilik El Ave. Tickets are available here.

Thematic Excursion: Enchanting Art on Dec. 3

Explore the contemporary art scene of Kazakhstan as you step into the studios of local female artists on this thematic excursion. Immerse yourself in a unique ethno-exhibition and participate in a traditional national tea ceremony. Delve into the history of the development of visual arts in Kazakhstan. Witness the painting process, where you can uncover the secrets of creative craftsmanship. Familiarize yourself with the art of decorating shoppers and even try your hand at creating your own unique design. This is an ideal opportunity for anyone eager to delve into Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage and creativity.

The tickets for the price of $32.61 include transportation, a guide, a sightseeing program, a tour to the ethnographic museum of Gulmaral Tatibaeva with the traditional tea ceremony, and a painting workshop with Natalia Ligai. As a special souvenir, each guest will receive a complimentary shopper bag to remember the experience.

Address: The tour will start at the Capital Circus. Contact +7 705 190 03 45 for more information.