Astana Prepares for Winter Season with Festive Installations

ASTANA – Nearly 60 ice skating rinks and slides will be built in the five districts of the Kazakh capital, alongside the installation of street furniture and photo zones, the Astana akimat (administration) reported on Dec. 20.

These New Year’s decorations are being prepared and the work is expected to be completed by Dec. 23-25. The decorations will be on display throughout the winter season.

Despite the freezing temperatures in the Kazakh capital, known as the second coldest capital in the world, people enjoy the winter holiday – ride on an ice slide or skating rink on the site in front of the Zhastar Palace and near the EXPO town.