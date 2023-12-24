Astana Prepares for Winter Season with Festive Installations

ASTANA – Nearly 60 ice skating rinks and slides will be built in the five districts of the Kazakh capital, alongside the installation of street furniture and photo zones, the Astana akimat (administration) reported on Dec. 20.
Many beautiful sites will be installed in the Yessil District. Photo credit: gov.kz
These New Year’s decorations are being prepared and the work is expected to be completed by Dec. 23-25. The decorations will be on display throughout the winter season.
Winter leisure sites will be arranged near the shopping and entertainment centers in the Nura District. Photo credit: gov.kz
The 290-meter long skating rink will open in the Central Park this weekend. Photo credit: gov.kz
Winter leisure activities will be arranged in the Baikonyr District. Photo credit: gov.kz
Residents will soon be able to ride the ice slides in the Almaty District. Photo credit: gov.kz
Despite the freezing temperatures in the Kazakh capital, known as the second coldest capital in the world, people enjoy the winter holiday – ride on an ice slide or skating rink on the site in front of the Zhastar Palace and near the EXPO town.
Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!