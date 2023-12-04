Annual Christmas Charity Bazaar Sparks Joy and Generosity in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The 14th annual Christmas Charity Bazaar, organized by the Ambassadors Spouses Association (ASA) on Dec. 3, proved to be a memorable and meaningful event for all attendees. The festive occasion drew a large crowd, serving as a joyful kickoff to the holiday season while making a positive impact for the community.

Lenise Correa Barbosa, the ASA President, shared insights into this year’s event, highlighting the participation of 47 embassies and international organizations, including 22 non-governmental organizations and international schools. Anticipation for surprises runs high each year, given the consistent influx of new countries and stands.

“We hope people will join us and support our initiatives, as the main goal of the bazaar is to collect funds and support charity institutions here in Kazakhstan,” she said.

Last year’s event successfully raised 38.5 million tenge ($83,695), benefiting 35 charities in Kazakhstan.

Barbosa emphasized that the bazaar extends beyond diplomatic relations, serving as a platform for each country to showcase the best of its cultural traditions and fostering cultural exchanges.

This unique gathering allows the people of Kazakhstan to immerse themselves in a multicultural atmosphere, experiencing national costumes, savoring diverse cuisines, and acquiring souvenirs as if they have traveled through 47 countries in a single day.

Gulzhan Alibay, an employee at the Embassy of Latvia in Kazakhstan, talked about their showcase, featuring a wide array of products, including three varieties of the legendary Riga balsam, candies, and notebooks, all reflecting Latvian national style.

She highlighted the presence of specially baked gingerbread cookies, baked and decorated by the embassy staff exclusively for this occasion.

Denis Oksintia from Indonesia expressed that every embassy takes pride in presenting authentic products and unique items that represent their national identity.

“Today, the Embassy of Indonesia is delighted to introduce our traditional sweets with a hint of spice. Anticipating that this event will be remarkable, as it embodies the richness of diverse cultures and countries,” she added.

“I have attended this event twice now, with my last visit being seven years ago. The fair has notably expanded both in terms of territory and the number of participating embassies and exhibition pavilions. Many embassies showcase their products, and what is particularly noteworthy is the inclusion of international organizations. This fair not only provides a charitable opportunity but also allows companies to showcase and enhance their visibility. I appreciated the evident passion and the overall atmosphere of friendship, peace, and harmony. The Christmas fair, now a tradition, fosters a festive spirit that I am truly grateful for,” shared Zhanar Sankhayeva, an attendee of the event.

The bazaar also featured a Grand Raffle with 250 prizes, encompassing travel vouchers to Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and Europe, along with certificates, jewelry, branded clothing, and traditional baskets donated by embassies.