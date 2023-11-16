UNESCO General Conference Adopts Kazakh-Initiated Resolution on World Metrology Day

ASTANA – The Natural Sciences Commission unanimously adopted a resolution, initiated by Kazakhstan, proclaiming May 20 as World Metrology Day at the 42nd session of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Conference on Nov. 13 in Paris, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The date commemorates the adoption of the Metric Convention in Paris in 1875, one of the world’s oldest international treaties in force, designed to ensure the unity of metrological standards worldwide.

Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO Askar Abdrakhmanov thanked member states for their support, noting that official United Nations (UN) status given to the commemorative date would enhance the authority of this important scientific discipline, which “influences, underpins and drives much of what we do and experience in our everyday lives, though often unseen and beyond our awareness.”

“Kazakhstan is proud to have a strong and competent community of metrology professionals, which commemorates this year the 100th anniversary of the oldest Kazakh metrological institution and makes its worthy contribution to the development of this discipline at the national, regional and global levels,” Abdrakhmanov said.

The resolution, co-sponsored by 43 member states, was appreciated by the international metrological community.

Martin Milton, Director of the International Bureau of Weights and Measures, emphasized the decision would bring additional attention to the significance of developing metrology globally, as the world approaches the 150th anniversary of the Paris Metric Convention in 2025.